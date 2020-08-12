Parents can report La. schools not following COVID-19 guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents can use the email address linked here to report concerns about schools not complying with a minimum of the state’s in-person instruction safety guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) publishes a record of complaints against schools and school systems. You can find that list by clicking here.
Parents can also find a list of virtual instruction guidelines released by the agency by clicking here.
