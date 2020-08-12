NCAA establishes COVID-19 concern hotline

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA has now set up a phone number and email account to allow college athletes, parents, and others to report potential return-to-sport concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA Board of Governors has specific requirements that schools and conferences must meet to be allowed to have NCAA fall sports during the preseason, regular season, and postseason.
Someone with concerns about how the NCAA’s Return to Sport guidelines are being implemented is urged to call 833-661-2819 (toll free) or email covidconcerns@ncaa.org with the name of the school, sport, and brief summary of the concern.
The NCAA will notify school and conference administrators, who will be expected to review and address concerns.
