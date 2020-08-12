22 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Calcasieu nursing homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A total of 133 more COVID-19 cases and 29 more COVID-19 deaths at area nursing homes were reported to the state this week.
Calcasieu had 80 more cases and 22 more deaths. Wednesday’s nursing home number includes data from the Landmark of Lake Charles, whose numbers have not been recorded before.
Landmark of Lake Charles reported a total of 68 COVID-19 cases among residents and 17 deaths on Wednesday.
Landmark Director Bart Pugh said they’ve been reporting numbers to the state every week since the very beginning despite their records showing up as N/A for a month.
Pugh had no comment when asked for a statement on how the facility is handling COVID-19.
Steve Gaudet, who took his 80-year-old mother out of the nursing home on Tuesday, had concerns about the facility and how residents are taken care of.
Gaudet’s mother is a diabetic with other health complications including congestive heart failure. When she was picked up, Gaudet said he had to take her to the hospital where she received two units of blood.
Although Gaudet’s mother had not contracted coronavirus, he said there’s neglect at the facility.
“My personal feeling is if we hadn’t pulled her out of here, she wouldn’t have made it another 2-3 days,” Gaudet said.
“When we drop off our parents here, we don’t expect y’all to perform brain surgery, but we expect y’all to offer them good health care and a healthy environment,” Gaudet said. “Family members are the major checks and balances on these nursing homes.”
Anthony Schlesinger learned Tuesday his mother had tested positive for coronavirus after weeks of testing negative. Schlesinger’s mom had a room to herself for three weeks before staff decided to move a patient who they say recovered from the coronavirus into her room.
“I couldn’t understand that,” Schlesinger said. “If she tested negative all this time, and all of this time you move somebody in her room and then she becomes positive, what tracing do you need?”
Among the facilities in Calcasieu Parish, Grand Cove Nursing & Rehab. Center and Holly Hill House both reported five new cases, but no additional deaths.
