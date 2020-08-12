La. Supreme Court announces changes to bar exam for August, October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has announced changes to the Aug. 24 and Oct. 10 bar exam due to the ongoing pandemic.
Acting on the recommendation of the Committee on Bar Admissions, the court issued an order Wednesday, Aug. 12 announcing some modifications to how the exam will be administered.
The remote exams will be open-book format with no live monitoring or proctoring. Applicants will get the exam questions via email and submit their responses to an email address established by the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions. Test-takers will be allowed to use outside materials to complete the exam, but will not be allowed to seek or accept help from any other person during the exam.
“The Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions has worked diligently throughout this pandemic to find workable solutions which will allow applicants the ability to safely sit for the Bar Exam while being mindful of issues which may present themselves that could affect the applicants’ ability to test,” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson. “The Committee on Bar Admissions advised that it is not feasible to administer the remote bar examinations utilizing the current software vendor, therefore today’s Order provides Bar Exam applicants with the opportunity to sit for the Bar Exam without further delay due to conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and possible unexpected technical issues which may have interrupted their remote testing.”
The court says applicants must still complete all other requirements for admission as laid out in Louisiana Supreme Court Rule XVII.
For more details, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.