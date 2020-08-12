FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with a few storms, the heat continues into Thursday

A few showers and storms have been around as well mainly south of I-10 into Cameron Parish. As we move forward through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect a few more showers and storms to develop helping to cool things off. For those who don’t see any rainfall we will continue to see warm and muggy conditions as highs top off in the lower and middle 90′s. We slowly begin to cool down as we move into the evening with temperatures falling back into the lower and middle 80′s. We can expect to see temperatures start off in the middle and upper 70′s for our Thursday morning. We see another warm afternoon ahead as we move into Thursday with plenty of sunshine through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs Thursday top off in the lower and middle 90′s. Rain chances remain a little lower as we head into the afternoon with a few isolated storms around, with the best chance of rain remaining off to our north and east.