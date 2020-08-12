FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon with a few storms, the heat continues into Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a hot afternoon as we have seen plenty of sunshine this morning, which has allowed us to reach the lower 90′s. Heat indices have risen as well as we are feeling more like the triple digits.
A few showers and storms have been around as well mainly south of I-10 into Cameron Parish. As we move forward through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect a few more showers and storms to develop helping to cool things off. For those who don’t see any rainfall we will continue to see warm and muggy conditions as highs top off in the lower and middle 90′s. We slowly begin to cool down as we move into the evening with temperatures falling back into the lower and middle 80′s. We can expect to see temperatures start off in the middle and upper 70′s for our Thursday morning. We see another warm afternoon ahead as we move into Thursday with plenty of sunshine through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs Thursday top off in the lower and middle 90′s. Rain chances remain a little lower as we head into the afternoon with a few isolated storms around, with the best chance of rain remaining off to our north and east.
To end the week more of the same can be expected with highs in the lower 90′s and lows in the morning in the middle and upper 70′s. High pressure situated off to our south and east will slowly weaken and that will allow for a few more storms as we head into the weekend. If you have any outdoor plans as we head into Friday and the weekend they look to be fine, but we are tracking warm afternoons with plenty of humidity. Rain chances remain isolated all the way through Sunday before we watch a slight increase heading into next week as we will be tracking a cold front that looks to swing through the region.
Temperatures next week hold steady to start off in the lower and middle 90′s with a few scattered showers and storms around. Into the middle and ending portion of next week we will see a slight drop in temperatures as highs look to be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. The bigger difference will be overnight as we could see overnight temperatures in the lower 70′s. As for the tropics we are still watching Tropical Depression Eleven, which is expected to become Josephine later today or tomorrow. The rest of the tropics are remaining quiet at this time, but we will continue to watch them over the coming days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
