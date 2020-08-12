FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return to help with the heat today

The tropics are beginning to get a little more active with the upgrade of Invest 95 to Tropical Depression Eleven in the central Atlantic. Some further strengthening to Tropical Storm Josephine is likely over the next couple of days, but the projected track will eventually steer this storm back out to sea and away from the U.S. The only land impacts that could potentially be impacted are the northern Lesser Antilles and perhaps Puerto Rico, although a further turn to the north may keep this system out to sea entirely.