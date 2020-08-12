FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return to help with the heat today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the heat and humidity in the forefront of our weather so far this week, some changes begin to the pattern today as scattered afternoon thunderstorms bring some hope of relief to parts of Southwest Louisiana later today. In the meantime, get ready for the sauna bath as you head out for the morning commute with humidity values near 100% and morning temperatures in the upper 70s before sunrise.
Rain chances are up to 40% by this afternoon as the combination of the sea breeze and some outflow from storms moving into northwestern Louisiana combine to result in the development of scattered storms later today. Dust off the umbrella if you’ll be out and about this afternoon as you made need it through sunset. Storms quickly come to an end by early evening with another quiet evening and good conditions for checking out the Perseid meteor shower again tonight.
The pattern returns again on Thursday with hot and humid conditions in the morning ahead of scattered thunderstorms again during the afternoon. With a well-established onshore wind, the sea breeze will be the main driver of our daily afternoon rain chances for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. In the meantime, hot and humid temperatures will continue with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values up to 105 each day.
The tropics are beginning to get a little more active with the upgrade of Invest 95 to Tropical Depression Eleven in the central Atlantic. Some further strengthening to Tropical Storm Josephine is likely over the next couple of days, but the projected track will eventually steer this storm back out to sea and away from the U.S. The only land impacts that could potentially be impacted are the northern Lesser Antilles and perhaps Puerto Rico, although a further turn to the north may keep this system out to sea entirely.
Next week, computer models are advertising a weak front moving into Louisiana. The best we see out of this is some slightly drier air by next Tuesday and Wednesday, although there is low confidence at this time the front makes it all the way through South Louisiana. We’ll keep you posted as August fronts aren’t too common for our area!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
