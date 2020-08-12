Easton defensive tackle Shone Washington commits to LSU

Easton defensive tackle Shone Washington commits to LSU
Easton DT Shone Washington commits to LSU. (Source: Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen | August 12, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 8:11 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Warren Easton defensive tackle, Shone Washington, committed to LSU on FOX 8. Washington will be ajunior this fall for the Eagles.

“Every day talking to Coach (Bill) Johnson (DL coach), Coach Mickey (Joseph) (assistant head coach), and Coach O, we got to know each other a lot. It helped me with my decision,” said Shone Washington.

When Washington told the coaches he was attending LSU, they were pretty fired up.

“Coach O on the phone got loud,” said a smiling Washington.

Washington is listed at 6′5″, 305 pounds. He picked the Tigers over Alabama, Florida, and Texas, to name just a few of his offers.

247 Sports ranks Washington the 18th best defensive tackle in the country. Washington sat out last season due to transfer rules.

Washington is the sixth commit to LSU’s 2022 class. The other five are:

Shone Washington, DT, Warren Easton

Walker Howard, QB, St. Thomas More

Khamauri Rogers, CB, Mississippi

Decoldest Crawford, WR, Green Oaks

Bryce Anderson, S, Texas

Bryan Allen, Jr., S, Texas

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.