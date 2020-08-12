COVID-19: New childcare center explains how its navigating education and uncertainty

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Navigating education during the pandemic has posed some challenges for local schools. However, what if you were opening a brand new daycare in the middle of a global health crisis?
From balancing school with working at home or on the frontlines, parents have faced some unique challenges during this pandemic. So is the case for the team at the new Moss Bluff Learning Center.
Owner Ryan Chesson says starting this new business has been challenging and due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, they’ve had to push back their opening date at least twice.
“Opening a daycare facility in general is tough...because there are many obstacles that you have to come across because at the end of the day you’re dealing with children. But this was something new,” Chesson said.
Running a business comes naturally for Chesson, but he says no one could have predicted the twists and turns of this latest venture.
“The initial process that we had budgeted and planned for is like wiped out,” Chesson said. “So you do 3 years of planning and that’s gone. Now you’re starting completely over and adapting to the quote-unquote new normal.”
As they’re still putting the final touches on the Moss Bluff Learning Center...Chesson said the pandemic hasn’t kept working parents from seeking childcare but it has created challenges in finding teachers.
“We started enrollment in June. Roughly two weeks later, most of our classes were full. We’ve had several teachers resign because we hire them and they can’t start. So as we’re waiting we’ll have to replace those posititons. So it’s rough..they’re looking for jobs everywhere right now,” said Chesson.
Aside from keeping the students safe with daily temp checks, small class sizes, and constant cleaning, Chesson says there is an added pressure on the early child care industry as a whole.
“It’s a worry that once we open, they’ll be a large outbreak and we’ll be shut down. At that point, it’s a big set back and you have to figure out how you’ll progress forward but parents are still going to want childcare. So, it’s a by-ear game that we have to play.”
Chesson says they currently have 49 students enrolled at Moss Bluff Learning Center, which was reduced down from 62 given the latest CDC guidelines. He says they’re hoping to open when Calcasieu Parish students return to class on August 24th.
The center is located at 180 Gloria Drive in Moss Bluff and is equipped with a 2,400 sq ft playground. They will offer child care for infants to four years of age.
The school's weekly dues are:
- Infants- $175 weekly
- 1 to 2 yrs - $150
- 2 to 4 yrs - $145
For more information about enrollment and the center, visit the Moss Bluff Learning Center Facebook page.
