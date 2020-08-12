Arrests made in connection with missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The search for a missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box is continuing at the Louisiana-Texas state line.
A person of interest has been taken into custody in Corpus Christi by the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshal’s Service in connection with the 26-year-old’s disappearance.
The search has resulted in the arrests of five people, four directly connected to Box’s disappearance, detectives say.
Box was last seen on Aug. 1. He was reported missing by his parents to DeRidder police on Aug. 3.
“At this particular time, we feel like Mr. Box has been kidnapped,” said Sylvester Denmond, chief of detectives with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. “We have information based upon the investigation and interviews that we’ve conducted so far that he was possibly brought to the Texas and Louisiana line.”
The multi-agency search for Box picked up on August 7 when the vehicle he was reportedly driving was found.
“The vehicle that Mr. Box was reported last seen in was located in Calcasieu Parish,” Denmond said. “We have identified some other individuals that we believe will be responsible for the disappearance of Mr. Box.”
The vehicle was occupied by Zachary Sylvester, who was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
It was after that arrest and through interviews, that officials came to believe that Box had been kidnapped.
“It’s just the fact of trying to put all the pieces to the puzzle together, putting the timeline together and you know the hardest part is trying to give the family some answers,” Denmond said.
Several agencies are working around the clock, including the DeRidder Police Department, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, Louisiana State Police, the FBI (Beaumont), and Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.