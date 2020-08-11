Westlake double homicide suspects want their bonds reduced

Westlake double homicide suspects want their bonds reduced
Neil and Tori Broussard. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Caroline Habetz | August 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 8:32 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The two suspects in last month’s double murder in Westlake want their bonds reduced.

Neil Broussard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and molestation of a juvenile. His bond is set at $6 million.

Tori Broussard is charged with two counts of first-degree. Her bond is set at $1 million.

The hearing is set for tomorrow.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.