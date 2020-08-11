Washington-Marion alum Da’Vantre Vitor signs with Salt Lake Community College

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Da’Vantre Vitor has been busy building his basketball resume since helping Washington-Marion to a state title in 2017.
Vitor recently played basketball at Clarendon College in Texas where he helped his team to the No. 3 seed in the NJCAA national tournament. His hard work at Clarendon turned heads in Utah as he recently signed with Salt Lake Community College for the 2020 basketball season.
“It gave me a good name. The coaches here looked at my stats at Clarendon and they saw they were good numbers, so they were interested in me,” Da’Vantre Vitor said.
The Louisiana native is excited to join the Bruins squad after averaging over seven points a game a season ago.
“After this year, I am hoping to get offers to play at a good D1 school. A lot of D1 offers come through here. It’s a good spot to be,” said Vitor.
While continuing to live his basketball dream, Vitor is focused on being a true student-athlete by earning his degree.
“I want to major in business when it’s all said and done because one day, basketball will end,” Vitor said.
Vitor is joining a Salt Lake team that finished the 2019 season with a 29-4 overall record, including going 12-0 in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.
