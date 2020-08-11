Vernon Parish schools now delay opening until August 31

“With the continuing increase of COVID cases in the Parish and the three-week extension of phase 2 restrictions by the governor, we feel like we need to make another adjustment to the opening day of school,” said Superintendent James Williams. “We are very concerned with the health and safety of our students, parents, faculty, and staff members. We believe that a two-week delay for opening school will be the most beneficial and safest option for our stakeholders. The Vernon Parish School Board voted, today, to extend the start date of the 2020-21 School year to August 31st. By delaying the start of school, we feel that we can be better prepared and have a safer environment for everyone involved. We appreciate your continued support and patience as we follow all of the safe operating procedures that are prescribed, to protect our students, faculty, and staff. The Vernon Parish School Board Members, Faculty, and Staff will continue to work diligently to keep our school family safe.”