SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 10, 2020
August 11, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 10, 2020.

Britney Erin Pousson, 30, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; home invasion.

Joseph Gerard Chamberlain, 55, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).

Richard Richard Richard, 58, Vinton: Stalking.

Fergus A. Bushnell, 41, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.

Antonio Emmanuel Ortiz-Gonzalez, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

