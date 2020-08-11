SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 10, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 10, 2020.
Britney Erin Pousson, 30, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; attempted second-degree murder; home invasion.
Joseph Gerard Chamberlain, 55, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).
Richard Richard Richard, 58, Vinton: Stalking.
Fergus A. Bushnell, 41, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Antonio Emmanuel Ortiz-Gonzalez, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
