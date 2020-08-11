Suspect in explosion in Alexandria arrested for 2017 homicide

Suspect in explosion in Alexandria arrested for 2017 homicide
Lewis’ mother described him as “happy-go-lucky...always had a smile.” He leaves behind two daughters and a son. (Source: GPSO)
By My Sherie Johnson and Brandon Williams | August 11, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 4:26 PM

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB / KPLC) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 38-year-old Daniel Aikens for the Dec. 31, 2017 murder of Keelien Lewis of Dry Prong. Aikens is also the suspect arrested back in January for the explosion outside of Payday Today in Alexandria. He faces a charge of second degree murder for the death of Lewis. A warrant was obtained back on July 27.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lewis died of asphyxiation by carbon monoxide poisoning. Aikens was Lewis’ employer at a lawn business he operated called “Just What You’re Expecting.” He worked for him for about three weeks. Investigators said in a Tuesday press conference that Aikens took out a $250,000 insurance policy on Lewis and that was the motive.

Lewis’ mother described him as “happy-go-lucky...always had a smile.” He leaves behind two daughters and a son.

GPSO Press Conference

Happening Now: GPSO is holding a press conference on a murder case that they just obtained a warrant for. FBI and ATF agents, as well as APD and State Police, are there as well.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Aikens is still awaiting his federal trial for the January explosion case in Alexandria in which he faces a charge of “making a threat by mail or telephone.” That trial was supposed to begin this week, but was continued without date back in June due to COVID-19.

Lewis’ mother described him as “happy-go-lucky...always had a smile.” He leaves behind two daughters and a son.
Lewis’ mother described him as “happy-go-lucky...always had a smile.” He leaves behind two daughters and a son. (Source: GPSO)

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.