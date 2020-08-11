St. Louis hires Mack Guillory as head basketball coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High Schools boys’ basketball team will be under new leadership this season with the hire of Mack Guillory.
The school announced the hiring of Guillory in a statement on Tuesday. Guillory replaces Rick LeBato who left the Saints after eight seasons in July.
“First of all, I’d like to thank God for this opportunity”, said Guillory in a statement, “and I’d like to thank the administration and Athletic Director Pat Neck for having confidence and providing me with this opportunity.”
Guillory is no stranger to the area having served as a head coach at both Washington-Marion and LCCP. In addition, he was an assistant coach under LeBato during the 2019-2020 season. In 16 seasons as a head coach, Guillory sports an overall record of 401-147.
“He brings a wealth of experience and proven success to our boys’ basketball program,” said St. Louis Athletics Director Pat Neck. “We look forward to him building on the foundation that Coach LeBato has laid.”
Guillory helped start the LCCP basketball program in 2015, leading the Blazers for four seasons. He coached the school to its first playoff appearance in 2017.
In his final season with LCCP, he took the program to new heights as the Blazers won their first-ever district title and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs. LCCP finished the year with a 26-8 record.
