REPORT: Pac-12 follows Big Ten in postponing fall football

SAN FRANCISCO (WAFB) - The Pac-12 will reportedly follow the Big Ten in postponing college football in the fall and attempt to play sports in the spring.
An official announcement from the Pac-12 is scheduled around 3:30 p.m. (CT).
CBSSports.com reported the league’s presidents and chancellors met and decided against playing college football in the fall.
The report added though COVID-19 had previously been linked to longer-lasting heart complications, the medical advice given to Pac-12 decision-makers was apparently enough to lead them to pull the plug on playing this fall.
Earlier, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told the “Dan Patrick Show” that the conference’s medical advisory group has given the SEC presidents permission to move forward with preparing for the college football season this fall.
More to come.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.