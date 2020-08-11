“Owl” technology allows teachers to instruct online and in class at same time at Charter schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -One of the reasons parents in some systems must choose between online and in-person school, is to make sure there are enough teachers to go around. But what if one teacher could do both at the same time? Local Charter officials say they can.
SWLA Charter Academy held a demonstration of the Owl which is technology that allows a teacher to provide instruction online and, in the classroom, both at the same time.
Jon Hage is the CEO of Charter Schools USA.
“It allows for the students whether they’re here or somewhere else in the school or at home to have the same live instruction at the same time for the same teacher and get an experience that is as close to being in the classroom as we can.” said Hage, demonstrating to board members, and others.
They are planning to use the Owl technology in core classes in the charter school’s pre-K through 8th grade. Principals and board members are excited about the opportunity for students.
Judge Gene Thibodeaux is president of the Charter Foundations.
“It’s going to allow us at our Charter schools to deliver the same quality instruction that would have been delivered had the kids been in school, in person. So, we’re taking advantage of the new technology that’s out there and we’re taking advantage of the innovations in educational technology,” he said.
Lake Charles Charter Academy principal Pam Quebodeaux says it means all students will have the same high quality learning no matter where the children are.
"Our parents who are used to our high quality, hard-working, passionate teachers will continue to have those same teachers whether their children are sitting in our classrooms or whether they're working from home depending on their situation," she said.
SWLA Charter Academy Principal Kimberly Lewis says she is excited about the technology for the teachers and students.
“This has been a year when we’ve really had to rethink education and how we’re going to deliver instruction to our students. So, this will give our students the opportunity to have consistency in learning whether they are here in person, whether they are at home. We want to make sure that our students are socially distant, so in situations where we have a large number of students reporting, it gives us an opportunity to utilize other spaces in our school and still deliver the same instruction we would if they were sitting in this classroom,” said Lewis.
“I think we are going to be education innovators here in Southwest Louisiana,” she said.
And eight-year-old Morgun Marshall is looking forward to new experiences ahead.
“I’m excited, a little bit nervous but really excited. You don’t know what’s to come. So, something good might happen,” he said.
Hage says the technology costs about one thousand dollars per classroom. They plan to purchase 40 for local charter schools.
They hope to have them installed for the start of school.
