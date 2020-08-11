“Owl” technology allows teachers to instruct online and in class at same time at Charter schools

“This has been a year when we’ve really had to rethink education and how we’re going to deliver instruction to our students. So, this will give our students the opportunity to have consistency in learning whether they are here in person, whether they are at home. We want to make sure that our students are socially distant, so in situations where we have a large number of students reporting, it gives us an opportunity to utilize other spaces in our school and still deliver the same instruction we would if they were sitting in this classroom,” said Lewis.