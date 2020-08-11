McCullers flirts with no-no as Astros stop five-game skid

HOUSTON, Tx. (KPLC) - Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. hasn’t lived up to his standards during the first three starts of 2020. That changed Monday night vs. the Giants as he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of the Astros’ 6-4 win. The victory snaps a five-game losing streak for Houston.
Giants shortstop Donovan Solano broke up McCullers’ no-hit bid by ripping a one-out double down the left-field line just past the glove of Alex Bregman. McCullers would finish the inning and exit after seven innings pitched allowing just that single hit while striking out five.
Houston got the scoring started in the second inning with Carlos Correa bringing home Yuli Gurriel with an RBI single. Michael Brantley followed in the third with a two-RBI ground-rule double that scored Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick.
Gurriel and Correa would add to the Astros’ third-inning scoring fest by bringing home runners on fielder’s choices. Martin Maldonado capped off the Astros’ offense with a 367-foot home run to left field in the sixth to give the Astros a 6-0 lead.
The Giants would rally back and threaten in the ninth with RBI knocks from Solano and Brandon Crawford, but Ryan Pressly would get out the inning to preserve the win and pick up the save.
Game two of the series is set for Tuesday at 8:10 PM.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.