LA Small Biz online program offers webinars on E-commerce

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -COVID-19 has thrown small businesses a major curveball. Luckily, several programs have been started to help struggling business owners.
Moving into Phase 2 of reopening did help some small businesses, but customers may be less likely to shop at certain shops due to coronavirus concerns.
Louisiana Economic Development is providing a program to help small businesses ramp up their online sales.
The LA Small Biz online program seeks to help boost E-commerce, since that is where the pandemic has shifted the a large portion of transactions.
Susan Thibodeaux, with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, says the program could be a huge help for small business owners.
"It can extremely help small business owners, because the one thing is if they don't learn to diversify, to tap into other sales techniques, we're going to lose some small businesses." Thibodeaux says.
The program offers webinars every day at 5 p.m. on their website.
