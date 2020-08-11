Gauthier Rd. homicide victim identified, friend of victim speaks out

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re hearing from those who knew the victim in a weekend homicide in South Lake Charles.
On Monday, it was reported that 30-year-old Britney Pousson was responsible for the death of her next-door neighbor, 36-year-old Marc Frazier.
A longtime friend of Frazier who chose not to be identified described him as a family man, a father of 3, and just someone who wanted the best out of life.
The friend says Frazier texted her just minutes before he was killed.
“Our last conversation was actually ten minutes before he got shot. I didn’t believe it. Of course, I had to look it up for myself, go to KPLC .com and process it and it still didn’t hit me.”
She says when she heard about the shooting, she immediately went to her phone to backtrace her last conversation with Frazier. At the time, she felt like there might have been other parties involved.
“At 9:52, I got a text from him saying ‘I think I might be dying.’ That’s what it says and that was it. I said why and he says I’m old and this was all within minutes.”
Since learning more about the investigation, she’s satisfied that there was a swift arrest in the case and wants her friend to be remembered for his humor, kindness, and being a great dad.
“Let’s come together and realize that people have problems and let’s help people like this instead of bashing and saying drugs are involved...closed case. My main goal is that people look at it differently and realize that he was a human and not just another number or another case.”
She hopes that her final encounter with her friend can serve as healing for others still seeking justice for loved ones.
“Maybe some closure for some other families that didn’t get to speak out on their loved ones and all they wanted to say was ‘he was a great person or a wonderful girl...‘. “That’s what I’m doing here for Mark.”
Britney Pousson was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and home invasion.
The investigation is still in the early stages.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.