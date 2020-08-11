FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hot repeat; afternoon storms later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our bright sunny start to the workweek carries over into our Tuesday, as today’s forecast will be a near repeat except slightly more humid through the day which will add a bit more to the heat index by this afternoon which could top out as high as 105. A light southerly breeze will be our only help from the heat as rain chances again stay very limited across Southwest Louisiana.
Conditions should be great tonight for viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower with peak viewing late tonight but before first light Wednesday. Look toward the northeast and you could see up to 100 meteor per hour. This meteor shower is the best one we get all year, so don’t miss out! Lows tonight will drop back into the middle 70s.
Another hot and muggy day ahead for Wednesday, but this time with better chances of seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. A combination of the seabreeze, daytime heating and weak outflow from thunderstorms to our north should would in combination to help spark a round of scattered storms by tomorrow afternoon with around a 30% chance.
Our more normal summertime weather pattern of heat and humidity coupled with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms continues Thursday and Friday and into the weekend although it’s looking like Saturday will be the drier of our weekend days at this point. Highs in the 90s with heat index values around 100 to 105 each day which keep the summer feel in place.
The tropics bear watching this week as a vigorous tropical wave has a high chance of becoming Josephine in the central Atlantic today or tomorrow. While models show some development in the short term, conditions will not be favorable for continued development after Friday as some drier air and wind shear weaken this system as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. It does not appear to be any threat to the U.S. at this time. The rest of the tropical Atlantic looks quiet for the next five days.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
