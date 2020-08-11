FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hot repeat; afternoon storms later in the week

The tropics bear watching this week as a vigorous tropical wave has a high chance of becoming Josephine in the central Atlantic today or tomorrow. While models show some development in the short term, conditions will not be favorable for continued development after Friday as some drier air and wind shear weaken this system as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. It does not appear to be any threat to the U.S. at this time. The rest of the tropical Atlantic looks quiet for the next five days.