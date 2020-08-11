FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Normal afternoon showers and storms return as high pressure moves away…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Upper level high pressure is now moving farther away and that will allow rain chances to return to more normal levels beginning Wednesday. But more changes are ahead later in the forecast.
Wednesday through Friday will be typical summer weather with highs in the low 90s and heat indices at or just above 100 degrees. Rain will be a bit more widespread with a 30% chance Wednesday and 40% Thursday and Friday.
Slightly drier air may work back in this weekend and if that occurs it could limit the chance of rain again. At this point I am only dropping the rain chance to 30% and will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.
Next week may, and I stress may, see a weak cold front approach our area Monday night into Tuesday. I have increased the chance of rain to 40% both Monday and Tuesday due to the front. And it looks like we may see a slight drop in morning lows later next week, that is if the front even arrives! Those of you wanting a real cold front will still have to wait until the middle of October when those begin arriving.
The tropics are quiet at this moment with no systems posing any threat to SWLA over the next week. But we are closely watching Tropical Depression #11 way out in the Atlantic Ocean that may become a tropical storm over the next few days as it moves westward. However, it poses no threat to any land areas at this time. Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
