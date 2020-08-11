Crawfish producers now eligible for relief through Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Crawfish will now be included in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. announced that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved his request for crawfish to be included.
CFAP began providing direct relief to producers who faced price declines and other marketing costs due to COVID-19. However, crawfish was originally ineligible for CFAP.
Cassidy, along with other members of the Louisiana delegation, wrote to USDA Sec. Sonny Perdue in July requesting that crawfish be added to CFAP.
“Crawfish are essential to Louisiana’s economy and culture. Like many, crawfish producers have suffered during the pandemic. Including them in CFAP allows them access to relief that they need to get through these unprecedented times,” said Dr. Cassidy.
Crawfish producers must apply for assistance on farmers.gov/cfap.
Producers can:
- Download the AD-3114 application form and manually complete the form to submit to their local USDA Service Center by mail, electronically or by hand delivery to their local office or office drop box.
- Complete the application form using the CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator. This Excel workbook allows customers to input information specific to their operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form, which can be printed, then signed and submitted to their local USDA Service Center.
- If producers have login credentials known as eAuthentication, they can use the online CFAP Application Portal to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications and submit directly to the local USDA Service Center.
All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, can be downloaded from farmers.gov/cfap. For existing FSA customers, these documents are likely already on file.
