Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to hold special meeting on South’s Defenders monument

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that it will be calling a Special Meeting about the South’s Defenders Monument.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Calcasieu Parish Emergency Operations Center on 901 Lakeshore Dr.
The Police Jury has been in a period of active listening with the public since June 24 to receive input on the South’s Defenders Monument and its location on the grounds of the Historic Calcasieu Parish Courthouse.
Safety precautions are being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the meeting will be conducted under the following rules:
- Seating will be limited. Anyone wishing to speak is asked to arrive at the meeting by 5:15 p.m. and to check in with staff for appropriate screening.
- All persons in attendance must wear face coverings, maintain a six-foot social distance, and submit to a temperature check.
- Access to the building will be restricted to the Pithon St. entrance.
- Anyone may submit a comment in advance to address the Police Jury by emailing administration@calcasieuparish.gov. All submissions must be received by noon on August 13.
Citizens can also watch the live stream of the meeting on C-GOV, www.calcasieuparish.gov, the Police Jury’s Facebook page, and the Police Jury’s Youtube page.
