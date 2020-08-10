SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 9, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 9, 2020.
Craig Mason Babers Jr., 29, New Ibera: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Malcolm Scott Guillory III, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Chadwick Dale Freeman, 44, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; armed robbery.
Shannon Joseph Wright, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; first-offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Edward Earl Stanley Jr., 32, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; child endangerment.
Patrick James Papillion, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Alisha Rachelle Duhon, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessie Gerard Rollins, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelsey Waye Carter, 32, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Jade Lillian Gail Charles, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; aggravated battery.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.