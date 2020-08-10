Request deadline for absentee ballot set for Aug. 11

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Voters that wish to request an absentee ballot must do so by Tuesday evening.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that the deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.
Four SWLA parishes have parishwide and/or limited jurisdiction proposition elections. These are Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, and Jefferson Davis.
If you have requested an absentee ballot, but have not received it yet, you can check on the status of the ballot by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, and filling out the appropriate voter information and clicking “Check Absentee Ballot Status.”
The deadline to return a completed ballot is 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters and can be returned by the voter or a voter’s immediate family member.
If a voter is unable to meet the absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on election day. Polling locations can also be found on voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free GeauxVote app.
