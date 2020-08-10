Parents of some LSU football players support playing a season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people, especially college football players and their parents, are wondering if the SEC will cancel its football season.
Officials say “the sky isn’t falling” when it comes to LSU and the SEC playing football this fall. The situation could be stabilizing a bit in the wake of strong media reports and speculation about everyone canceling at once. The SEC and other conferences are still fighting to play but whether they do or not is yet to be seen.
The parents of at least two LSU Tigers say their kids want to play and they support them 100% on that decision.
Former Southern Lab star and now sophomore running back Tyrion Davis-Price, along with junior booming kickoff specialist Avery Atkins, are just two Tigers who are ready to play.
“I understand their safety is important,” said Stacie Davis-Price, mother of LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price. “Of course, we’re concerned with our son’s health, like any other parent would be. But it would be devastating ... it would be devastating not to have a season. Not just for us, for Tyrion, just for the whole city and state of Louisiana. Just thinking about everything and everyone that’s involved.”
“I honestly want him to play,” added Ty Davis-Price, Tyrion’s father. “Like my wife was saying, I know it’s a safety issue but I believe they have everything there. I trust in the system that they have there set up for the kids.”
“They’re getting the best attention in every category,” said Jack Atkins, father of LSU placekicker Avery Atkins. “If he came home, he’s not going to get that. He is going to be worse off coming home. Those kids are as protected as they could possibly be. And, here’s the thing, they’re where they want to be. They want to be around their teammates, they want to be around their coaches. I’m trying to figure out what all this is about because these are the people that are the most extreme not at risk. These people don’t even know they have it half the time and then they’re over it by the time they get a test result.”
Former LSU players are also watching this situation closely, hoping their Tigers can take the field this fall.
Former LSU running back Nick Brossette was playing in the XFL when the pandemic struck. He said he knows how badly the players want the chance to have a season.
Meanwhile, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris, now an analyst with the Texas Longhorns, had hoped to be in Tiger Stadium this September when the Longhorns planned for a rematch of last year’s game in Austin.
The game between the Tigers and Longhorns won’t happen and now the current LSU players have to be wondering if the 10-game SEC slate will be played either.
SEC officials said they remain steadfast that they will take their time with this decision, evaluate the situation for themselves, and not be pressured by outside forces.
