Non-profits stand to lose $1M in concession sales if Tiger Stadium is empty this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s still no word yet on LSU’s plans for its football season, though whatever they might be, it likely won’t be the Death Valley people are accustomed to.
For many people, that’s disappointing, but for some, there’s a lot of money that stands to be lost.
It is not just the LSU Athletic Department that will take a financial hit if Tiger Stadium is empty this fall, the non-profits that operate the concession stands as fundraisers could lose big as well.
Economist Loran Scott says he estimates if no one is allowed in on game days, those groups could lose a combined $1 million.
One of the organizations that would lose a lot of money is the Boy Scouts. Tyrone Black, the Boy Scout Council’s COO in Baton Rouge said local troops will lose nearly $30,000 from the loss of concession sales and the inability to work the parking lots.
“It hurts the kids especially if they don’t have events because its how they earn to get to be an Eagle Scout,” Black tells WAFB’s Austin Kemker. “Some of the money they work for is for Eagle projects so it makes it easy on the scouts.”
The money raised by the Boy Scouts goes toward funding camping trips, equipment, and uniforms for the members. If that money is lost, he says many will not be able to afford the opportunities scouting often provides.
“Every kid loses, but those kids, single-parent homes, they will suffer a whole lot from not being able to attend scouting or go to any events,” he says.
Black says troops are encouraged to stick to the scouting motto, “be prepared,” and he expects scouts will find another way to raise the money. However, he says he worries that some might still miss out on valuable experiences only made available by these funds.
