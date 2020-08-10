New Orleans Councilman Jared Brossett pleads not guilty to DWI

“The last 48 hours have been very difficult for me and my family. Due to the series of events that have recently occurred, after discussions with my primary care physician and my family, I am entering into an in-patient treatment program today,” he said in a statement on Monday. “I want to sincerely apologize to my family, particularly my mother, my colleagues, the citizens of New Orleans, all those involved and everyone that I have disappointed. To all those that I have let down, I cannot express how profoundly sorrowful I am. During this extremely difficult time I ask for your prayers as I commit myself to the hard work of becoming a better person.”