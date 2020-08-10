Lake Charles woman arrested following E. Gauthier Rd. homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have arrested a Lake Charles woman during their investigation of a homicide on East Gauthier Rd., according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to the residence around 10:30 p.m. last night, Aug. 9, 2020.
Once deputies arrived they found Mac A. Frazier, 37, of Lake Charles, dead inside the home. During their initial investigation, deputies say they learned that there was another man inside the residence when Frazier was killed but was able to escape the gunfire and went to a nearby residence to call for help.
Detectives say they later learned that Britney E. Pousson, 30, of Lake Charles, was responsible for Frazier’s death. She was then arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and home invasion.
Authorities say the investigation into this case is still in its preliminary stages.
