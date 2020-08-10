Joe Burrow expresses sympathy, support for college football players

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU and current Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow took to social media on Monday, August 10, to give sympathy and support to college football players due to the uncertainty of a season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It is well-documented that Burrow’s 2019 season is considered by many to be the best ever for a college football player. He threw for more than 5,600 yards and 60 touchdowns, leading LSU to an undefeated 15-0 record and the College Football Playoff National Championship. He also won the Heisman Trophy, along with several other awards. He was then selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft.
President Donald Trump even weighed in on the matter and also expressed support for the players through Twitter.
Reports surfaced on Sunday that Power 5 conference leaders held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the feasibility of playing college football and other sports in the fall.
The reports added officials will likely cancel the 2020 college football season or postpone it until the spring. Many college football players then used social media as a platform to let officials know they want sports and started the #WeWantToPlay movement.
More reports Monday indicated the Big Ten had, in fact, “pulled the plug” and canceled college football in 2020 for the schools in its conference.
