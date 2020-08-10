Former Cameron Parish Sheriff Theos Duhon honored and remembered

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Sirens wailed as the procession began at Johnson Funeral Home to carry Theos Duhon to his final resting place.
As is tradition, the sound of mournful bagpipes plays as those here to lay him to rest gather to pray, to honor and to remember.
Duhon worked for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department where he became known as a major force in the fighting drug trafficking in the region. His chief deputy then, Jack Hebert, says Duhon was no ordinary cop.
“I didn’t have an idea how great of a police officer he was. He backed me up, I backed him up, we went all over the Gulf Coast, busting drug offenders that are coming into Calcasieu parish. And every six months, every six months, we had a big raid. Sometimes 120 sometimes 150 people,” said Hebert.
In 1980, he began decades of service in Cameron parish: chief deputy for decades and two terms as sheriff.
Current Sheriff Ron Johnson, who worked with him for many years, says Duhon was appreciated and admired as a true professional.
“He would be on the scene, he would know what was going on with all the cases, he would come guide us. He was an active part of the enforcement end. His knowledge couldn’t be compared to where he came from. He lived it, he loved it, you can’t replace that as a law enforcement officer,” said Johnson.
But beyond his contributions to law enforcement, .Duhon will be remembered as a good person, the kind you’d like to know, a man who was your friend. In the case of Hebert, a best friend.
“When God made Theos they broke the mold. And remember that,” said Hebert.
And so, the community bids farewell to Theos Duhon, while remembering his legacy of service to others.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.