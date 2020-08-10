FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances low for now, but increasing later this week…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The main weather player in our forecast for the next few days will be an upper level high pressure system centered west of our area. This will be close enough to limit rain chances to levels below normal for this time of year.
However, it will move farther away later this week and that will allow rain chances to return to more normal levels. That will mean our typical afternoon showers and storms will return possibly Wednesday, but for sure by Thursday.
Tuesday looks hot with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices in the 100 to 105 degree range! The chance of rain will be 20% with very isolated afternoon showers and storms.
Wednesday through Friday will be typical summer weather with highs in the low 90s and heat indices at or just above 100 degrees. Rain will be a bit more widespread with a 30% chance Wednesday and 40% Thursday and Friday.
Slightly drier air may work back in this weekend and if that occurs it could limit the chance of rain again. At this point I am only dropping the rain chance to 30% and will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.
Next week may, and I stress may, see a weak cold front approach our area by the middle of the week. However, it is unlikely to change our temperatures! It may cause the rain chance to go up Tuesday and Wednesday. Typically, our first “real cold front” arrives in October, so we have 2 more months to wait!
The tropics are quiet at this moment with no systems posing any threat to SWLA over the next week. But we are closely watching an area of disturbed weather way out in the Atlantic Ocean that may become a tropical system over the next few days as it moves westward. However, it poses no threat to any land areas at this time. Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
