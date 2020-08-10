FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid week ahead with a few afternoon storms returning

The tropics remain fairly quiet this morning, while on strong tropical wave in the east-central Atlantic has a good chance of developing this week into Josephine. Despite this high chance of development over the next couple days, models are not showing any significant development of this system later this week, and conditions will become less favorable that this storm system has much of a chance of survival later this week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean due to increased wind shear. I do not anticipate this storm, if it even forms, poses a threat to the U.S. The rest of the tropical Atlantic, including the Gulf, stays quiet this week.