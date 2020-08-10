FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid week ahead with a few afternoon storms returning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After coming off of a rather stormy weekend for some of you, storms will take a bit of a reprieve as we start the workweek, although lots of heat and humidity continue as morning temperatures start off in the middle to upper 70s with near 100% relative humidity before sunrise. Give the umbrellas a break today as we’ll likely only see one or two very isolated showers across all of Southwest Louisiana today with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures this afternoon top out in the lower to middle 90s, with a light southwesterly wind between 5 and 10 mph through the afternoon. This will keep temperatures across the southern part of Southwest Louisiana in the lower 90s with areas farther north see temperatures closer to the middle 90s. By this evening, a mostly clear sky will return with overnight lows back into the middle to upper 70s.
Beginning Tuesday, we resume with our more normal summertime storm chances as the sea breeze kicks up an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, especially for areas along and south of a line from Lake Charles to the coast. We’ll see that afternoon storm chance back up to around 20% tomorrow and go slightly higher by the latter half of the week as a push of deeper tropical moisture returns and a breakdown in the upper level ridge aloft also gives storms a little more ease in developing during the afternoon.
The tropics remain fairly quiet this morning, while on strong tropical wave in the east-central Atlantic has a good chance of developing this week into Josephine. Despite this high chance of development over the next couple days, models are not showing any significant development of this system later this week, and conditions will become less favorable that this storm system has much of a chance of survival later this week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean due to increased wind shear. I do not anticipate this storm, if it even forms, poses a threat to the U.S. The rest of the tropical Atlantic, including the Gulf, stays quiet this week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
