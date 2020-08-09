FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another afternoon with scattered storms, drier to start out Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very similar set up from Saturday as we have watched scattered showers and storms moving through Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures have been warm as well as we have reached the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.
Much like what we saw with the storms from Saturday moving through this evening we will see the rain chances beginning to decrease as well as our temperatures. Expect showers and storms to be around through early evening before we begin to dry out heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly fall as well as we remain in the middle 80′s through the evening before falling into the upper 70′s for Monday morning. High pressure moves a little closer for our Monday, which will mean rain chances for our afternoon will be lower and our temperatures a degree or two warmer. Mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies will be the theme for our Monday with temperatures warming pretty quickly into the lower 90′s for the afternoon. Our afternoon storm chances will be much lower with the best chance remaining for areas to the south as a sea breeze will be around. Overall it will be a nice day to be outside with a nice pool day being a great idea if you are able.
The dry weather will continue as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is just a little closer and that will lead to a slightly drier stretch. What it will also mean is warm afternoons as we can expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 90′s both days and that trend will be continuing as we head into the end of the week. As we do move into the end of the week we will be seeing moisture increasing once again as well as our rain chances. They remain isolated but our typical summer time setup will be making a return. Highs stay in the lower 90′s as we move into the end of the week and overnight temperatures hold steady as well with lows in the middle and upper 70′s. That is where we should be for this time of yea though.
Into next weekend we can expect an increase in storm chances for the second half with rain chances remaining elevated as we push into next week. Temperatures hold steady with little in the way of relief over the next ten days. As for the tropics there is a tropical wave that has a 50% chance of development over the next five days, but this system is well off into the Atlantic. As it moves off to the west conditions are expected to be less conducive for development. Just a reminder that Hurricane Season is still going on, but there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana over the coming week. Have a great rest of the weekend and a great start to the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.