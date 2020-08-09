FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another afternoon with scattered storms, drier to start out Monday

Much like what we saw with the storms from Saturday moving through this evening we will see the rain chances beginning to decrease as well as our temperatures. Expect showers and storms to be around through early evening before we begin to dry out heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures will slowly fall as well as we remain in the middle 80′s through the evening before falling into the upper 70′s for Monday morning. High pressure moves a little closer for our Monday, which will mean rain chances for our afternoon will be lower and our temperatures a degree or two warmer. Mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies will be the theme for our Monday with temperatures warming pretty quickly into the lower 90′s for the afternoon. Our afternoon storm chances will be much lower with the best chance remaining for areas to the south as a sea breeze will be around. Overall it will be a nice day to be outside with a nice pool day being a great idea if you are able.