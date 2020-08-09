COVID-19 IN SWLA: 11 new cases, 1 new death

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - One new death from COVID-19 and 11 new cases were reported in Southwest Louisiana and Vernon Parish Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Laboratory reporting appears to be incomplete, potentially affecting case and test counts. Technical staff are investigating.
One new death was reported in Allen Parish.
In the five-parish area of Region 5, nine new cases were reported - Two in Allen, two in Beauregard, one in Cameron, and four in Jeff Davis. Two new cases were reported in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued to drop in Region 5. There are 91 patients with the virus in Region 5 hospitals, down from a peak of 167 on July 24.
So far, for the month of August, Region 5′s parishes have reported 44 deaths from COVID-19. Region 6′s Vernon Parish has reported seven deaths. For the month of July, Region 5 reported 92 deaths from COVID-19 while Region 6′s Vernon Parish reported 13.
Statewide, 562 new cases and 24 new deaths were reported. The number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 dropped slightly from 1,383 to 1,382 on Monday.
The Louisiana Department of Health estimates that 89,083 COVID-19 patients have recovered as of August 5, 2020.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that five inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive and exhibiting symptoms.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 1,278 cases | 30 deaths | 766 state tests | 11,599 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 835 cases | 18 deaths | 83 state tests | 8,438 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 6,815 cases | 146 deaths | 953 state tests | 60,437 commercial tests
CAMERON - 169 cases | 0 deaths | 4 state tests | 724 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 1,028 cases | 28 deaths | 610 state tests | 12,065 commercial tests
VERNON - 768 cases | 28 deaths | 972 state tests | 8,615 commercial tests
STATE - 131,961 cases | 4,169 deaths | 1,547,933 total tests | 1,382 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 215 patients on ventilators | 89,083 patients presumed recovered.
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
