‘Stuff the Bus’ for local kids in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign is coming to Lake Charles with the goal of providing much needed school supplies to local children in need.
The Salvation Army and Walmart have teamed up to hold the event from Friday, August 7, to Sunday, August 9, at the following locations:
· 3415 Gerstner Memorial Blvd·
· 2500 N Martin Luther King Hwy
· 3451 Nelson Rd., 2011 Ryan St.
· 260 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy.
The Salvation Army has had to adapt the services of the campaign in light of COVID-19, however their goal to ensure every child receives the educational support they deserve stays the same.
“There are some children in our community whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance. We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus,” says Lake Charles Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Thomas Marion.
Residents that shop at these locations during the designated times can purchase and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins, which will be located at the front of each store. All donation that are made will remain in the community, and they will help the Salvation Army provide the needed supplies to local children.
To learn more and find out how to get involved with your local Salvation Army, contact Lieutenant Thomas Marion at 337-721-8068.
