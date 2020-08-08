Mosquito Control reminds residents to wear repellent after West Nile found in two sample pools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control received confirmation on Aug. 7 that two Calcasieu mosquito pools tested positive for the West Nile Virus.
Mosquito Control reminds all residents to use mosquito repellent and if possible, wear long sleeves and pants when going outdoors - especially at dawn and at dusk. Also, mosquitoes typically lay their eggs in water, so make sure to dispose of or drain any water-holding items around your home.
The state reports 55 positive samples this week, and 121 positive pools for the year.
The virus, which is transmitted by mosquitos, can cause inflammation of the brain, a fever, and flu-like symptoms. Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick, only about one in five people show symptoms, and only about 1 in 150 people develop serious - sometimes fatal - illness.
“Historically, WNV activity peaks during the months of July and August,” says Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control Manager, Scott Harrington. “Additionally, to date, we haven’t seen any human cases in the state, but that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down.”
