LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell ops out of 2020 football season
Neil Farrell (92) is opting out of the 2020 season. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Garland Gillen | August 8, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 3:05 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell is opting out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns. That’s according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Farrell is the first LSU Tiger to opt out of the upcoming season. Farrell’s family “was hit hard by COVID-19″. He plans to return to the team next season.

“I’m focusing on my family right now,” he said.

As a junior, Farrell led all LSU defensive linemen with 46 tackles. Seven of those tackles were for a loss, and three sacks.

Farrell is a native of Mobile, AL.

