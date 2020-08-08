LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell ops out of 2020 football season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell is opting out of the 2020 football season due to COVID-19 concerns. That’s according to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
Farrell is the first LSU Tiger to opt out of the upcoming season. Farrell’s family “was hit hard by COVID-19″. He plans to return to the team next season.
“I’m focusing on my family right now,” he said.
As a junior, Farrell led all LSU defensive linemen with 46 tackles. Seven of those tackles were for a loss, and three sacks.
Farrell is a native of Mobile, AL.
