FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, more rain is possible for Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen scattered showers and storms moving through southern portions of our viewing area and slowly working their way to the north. Temperatures have been warm as well as we have reached the upper 80′s and lower 90′s before the rain and storms arrived.
The good news is that we have seen temperatures cooling down this afternoon thanks to rainfall moving through the region, but through the rest of the evening we can expect to see temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s. As for the rain and storms we will see those chances beginning to dwindle as we loose the daytime heating. We get to dry out overnight and watch temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 70′s overnight. A nice start to our Sunday morning as we see a mixture of sun and clouds much like what we saw for our Saturday. Temperatures will warm though into the afternoon as we reach the upper 80′s to near 90, before we begin to watch for the potential of scattered thunderstorms returning for the afternoon. If you do have any outdoor plans have an alternative just in case, but just like our Saturday we can expect them to be scattered and it definitely won’t be raining all day. As always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates.
Heading into the new week some good news is that we look to be at least slightly drier for Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is just a little closer keeping more sunshine in the forecast. Highs will be warm though as we can expect lower 90′s for both days, but rain chances will remain isolated. We do see an upper level disturbance beginning to move in as we head into Wednesday and into the second half of the week and that will mean higher rain chances. Temperatures will be remaining fairly steady in the lower 90′s, but if we get enough cloud cover and rain it could help to keep us in the upper 80′s.
Into next weekend we look to remain unsettled with isolated and scattered storm chances sticking around. Temperatures stay pretty close to average as we are going to be in the lower 90′s. Looking into the tropics things are remaining quiet as we aren’t expecting any impacts to Southwest Louisiana over the next week. There is a wave that is being watched, but the development chances are near zero over the next 5 days. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday and Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
