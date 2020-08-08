FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this afternoon, more rain is possible for Sunday

The good news is that we have seen temperatures cooling down this afternoon thanks to rainfall moving through the region, but through the rest of the evening we can expect to see temperatures in the middle and upper 80′s. As for the rain and storms we will see those chances beginning to dwindle as we loose the daytime heating. We get to dry out overnight and watch temperatures fall back into the middle and upper 70′s overnight. A nice start to our Sunday morning as we see a mixture of sun and clouds much like what we saw for our Saturday. Temperatures will warm though into the afternoon as we reach the upper 80′s to near 90, before we begin to watch for the potential of scattered thunderstorms returning for the afternoon. If you do have any outdoor plans have an alternative just in case, but just like our Saturday we can expect them to be scattered and it definitely won’t be raining all day. As always you can check the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates.