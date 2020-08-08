Alternate ferry, St. Francisville, in service in Cameron

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Police Jury announced an alternate ferry, St. Francisville, is in use while the Acadia and the original Cameron II are in dry dock.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development asks motorists to wear a face masks when boarding on the toll collection side and when interacting with DOTD employees.
The DOTD also requests that motorists remain in their vehicles while on the ferry. Masks must be worn if drivers exit their vehicle for any reason.
Drivers can visit www.511la.org or call 511 for ferry information.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.