Why won’t the FAA require masks?

The sooner these regulations are enacted, the safer air travel will become and the faster the virus can be contained. Requiring masks on aircraft is an easy way to help combat the pandemic in both the short and long term. Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently drove this point home. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus,” he said in a news release last month.