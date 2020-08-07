SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 6, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2020.
Malik Drevon Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation; dating partner abuse (2 charges).
Kaitlyn Hope Mcneil, 22, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Michelle Janae Willis, 30, Lake Charles: Battery.
Kelsey Lynn Frederick, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Norris James Malveaux, 57, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Alonzo Marlowe, 71, Sulphur: First offense DWI; probation violation.
Rowdy Country Beau Runte, 29, Sulphur: Carjacking; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; aggravated flight from an officer.
Harry Lee Simon, 27, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Bruce Lee Pickell, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $25,000; contempt of court; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sebastian Isiah Latigue, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm; headlamps on motor vehicles; aggravated flight from an officer; no drivers license.
John Hiram Voss Buff, 36, Opelousas: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kelsey Kathryn Thompson, 27, Ragley: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; monetary instrument abuse; contempt of court; issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
David Lee Jenkins, 52, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000 (3 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Ryan Vincent Moss, 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; money laundering; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; cruelty to a minor.
Tanner Scott Theriot, 27, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Clarence Gray Daniel III, 40, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI.
