Sports Person of the Week - Parker Morgan

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis left-handed pitcher, Parker Morgan is someone who never shies away from competition, in fact, it’s the reason he plays the game.
The senior recently decided he’s taking his talents to Nicholls State for his college career, somewhere he feels understands him beyond baseball.
“They’ve reached out to me a lot. They’ve been very caring in what I want in a college experience,” said Morgan. “They care about the next four years of my life.”
Morgan has a mid-80s fastball and has thrown against some of the top players in the country after playing with Team Louisiana this summer. An experience he’s forever grateful for.
“Before this summer, I didn’t really know what it was like to compete. This summer I have competed against some of the best players in the state and I have learned what it is like to play against college players,” said Morgan. “I learned how to fill out the strike zone, how to compete and how to pitch smart against great hitters.”
But, team Louisiana isn't the only reason for Morgan's success, he has his whole high school team as well as his family backing him the whole way.
“My parents are the reason I am here one hundred percent. They have driven me to be a better player. They’ve paid for countless amounts for hotel rooms and all that kind of stuff. They are the reason one thousand percent that I will be playing at the next level.”
Morgan remains excited to be a Colonel one day, but he still has a senior season to play at St. Louis. It’s a season he believes could bring the Saints their fourth state championship.
“I feel like we can make a run at it at Sulphur because we have a great coaching staff and great talent,” Morgan said. “If we play the game the right way, we’ll get there.”
