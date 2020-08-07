NATIONAL LIGHTHOUSE DAY: Cheniere makes donation to Sabine Pass Lighthouse

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Sabine Pass Lighthouse, originally constructed in 1857, has not only lived through countless hurricanes but was also the site of a Civil War battle.
The lighthouse has seen its share of deterioration since it went out of commission in 1952, but work is being done to preserve the structure.
In Phase One, organizers built a new bridge across a canal so that the lighthouse could be reached.
Phase Two involves a new staircase inside the lighthouse.
Cheniere Energy has donated $10,000 to Phase Two, but lighthouse officials are also asking for step sponsors. Sponsoring a step in the Fund-the-Step Fundraiser will cost $1,000, according to President of the Cameron Preservation Alliance, Andy Tingler.
“The lighthouse is located in our backyard, we are a global company, but we live and work in this community,” Cheniere spokeswoman Amy Miller said. “Helping to preserve the history and culture of Southwest Louisiana, particularly Cameron Parish, is very important to us.”
Once the pandemic slows, Tingler says there will be volunteer sessions for supporters of the lighthouse.
The alliance also wants to refill the mortar and repaint the brick lighthouse.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.