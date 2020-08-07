LOST LANDMARKS OF LAKE CHARLES: Ball’s Auditorium, Arcade Theatre

Ball’s Auditorium, located at 1414 St. John St., is the first location to become a certified “Lost Landmark.” The auditorium was a venue where after WW2, Reggie Ball, opened up a trade school for African-Americans returning from war. He provided training through the GI bill. The training processes of the trade school ended in the 50s and the auditorium was transformed into a place for performers. The auditorium saw the likes of Ray Charles, Sam Cook, and Odis Redding. Today the auditorium stands as a reminder of the training and entertainment that took place in Southwest Louisiana.