Lori Vallow could be charged in connection with the death of her ex-husband in Arizona

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of two children found dead in Idaho, could be charged in the next few months in Arizona.
Before moving to Idaho and marrying Chad Daybell, Vallow lived in Arizona where her former husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed in July of 2019.
At the time, Lori's brother, Alex Cox, claimed he shot Charles Vallow in self-defense.
Several months later, in December, Cox died of natural causes.
Police in Chandler, Arizona told Fox News that investigators could ask the district attorney to charge Lori Vallow Daybell in the next few months. She would likely face a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Vallow also appeared in an Idaho court yesterday and waived her right to a preliminary hearing that was set for next week.
She faces charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence in the deaths of her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Her husband Chad Daybell will face the same charges after his preliminary hearing earlier this week.
