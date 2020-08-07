Local mother and son make “mask snaps” for community

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles boy and his mother are working together to make wearing masks a little bit easier.
They're making what they call "mask snaps."
Snipping, snapping, and a whole lot of ribbon has become the normal in the Walker household.
7-year-old Brycen and his mom, Yessica Walker, spoke with KPLC about their mask snaps. It’s a nifty tool that looks like a necklace and connects to your mask so, you don’t lose it.
“School is about to start and as a schoolteacher, my main concern was for Brycen to not either mix his mask up or lose his mask,” said Walker.
What started off as a simple “don’t lose your mask” conversation has now turned into an entrepreneurial effort by the mother and son.
“He’s been earning his money. So, we actually make him work.”
Now, remember Brycen is 7. So, while he’s definitely learning a thing or two about saving money, he wants something cool in return.
“I’m saving money for my ps5,” he says.
Brycen’s mom says not only is he learning about money and how a business works, but he’s also learning how to do for others.
“We got something in the works to do something for a local autism center because we stocked up on autism ribbon. That way he learns the value of also giving back.”
When you ask Brycen what he enjoys most about making the mask snaps. It’s simple, getting to spend time with his mom.
The Walkers are selling mask snaps at $3 for children and $4 for adults.
