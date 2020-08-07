Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen making campaign stop in New Orleans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Libertarian candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen is meeting supporters on her ‘Real Change For Real People’ campaign tour.
Come hear Dr. Jorgensen’s vision for America and following remarks, she will take questions.
Her campaign bus will be stopping in New Orleans, on Aug 9, at Duncan Plaza.
Doors Open: 2:30 p.m.
Event: 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Get tickets through Eventbrite.
This is an outdoor, open-air event. You’re welcome to bring a lawn chair, a blanket, and bug spray, if needed. It is also recommend that you keep an eye on the weather and plan to bring an umbrella if there’s a chance of rain. Restrooms are not immediately available, so plan accordingly.
