LHSAA issues COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA issued a statement Friday outlining its guidelines for fall sports (swimming, cross country, football and volleyball).
Most notably for football, teams will no longer be allowed to play an exhibition or jamboree game before the start of the season. On Wednesday, the LHSAA announced that member schools would have the opportunity to play an exhibition game during the week of October 3.
Another notable change for football is the “bowl game option.” Due to a condensed regular season and postseason bracket, teams that do not make the playoffs will have the option to schedule an additional game. Schools will split the game after expenses with no fee owed to the LHSAA.
